ND energy costs: Not the most expensive in the U.S., but not the cheapest, either

When it comes to energy costs, North Dakota isn’t the most expensive state, but it’s not among the cheapest states, either.

According to a new data survey by consumer financial information website, WalletHub, North Dakota ranks 15th among the states with the highest overall energy costs.

According to WalletHub, average energy costs in the United States take between 5 and 22 percent of a families’ total after-tax income.

And lower energy prices don’t necessarily equate to savings. Where we live and how much energy we use are a big part of the equation.

In their current data survey, here is how North Dakota ranks, compared to the other states:

For monthly electric costs, we rank as the 19th most expensive state in the nation

For monthly natural gas costs, we rank 38th in the nation

For monthly motor fuel costs, we rank 13th

For monthly home heating oil costs, we rank 13th

You can read the complete survey and view the methodology used here.