ND expands quarantine order for close contacts of people testing positive for COVID-19

Interim State Health Officer Paul Mariani today expanded a quarantine order for those who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The previous order recommended a 14-day quarantine, where possible, for household members exposed to a family member who tests positive for COVID-19.

The revised order now says anyone who had close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should, where possible, quarantine for 14 days.

The expanded order matches recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

“Whenever possible, all close contacts of individuals infected with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days past the last day they were in contact with the person who tested positive,” said Mariani. “Individuals who are named as close contacts and comply with their quarantine are actively protecting older adults in their community. These are our parents and grandparents. Quarantine is not convenient, but it is necessary.”

The quarantine order allows exemptions for “essential workforce” individuals as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This includes healthcare workers, law enforcement, first responders, food and ag sector workers, and others,

