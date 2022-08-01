NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new competition hosted by the Bayer Fund will allow a few lucky farmers in North Dakota to make sizable donations to their favorite local nonprofit organizations.

The Bayer Fund, owned by pharmaceutical group Bayer, is a nonprofit organization that seeks to aid the communities where its employees live and work through funding programs to help develop food, nutrition, education, and community-building projects. In North Dakota, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is teaming up with farmers and ranchers to direct more much-needed funds to benefit our rural areas.

Since its inception in 2010, America’s Farmers has awarded over $65 million to schools and nonprofit organizations across the country, and more than $4 million have been given in the Dakotas alone.

Now, as a result of a partnership between Bayer’s America’s Farmers organization and North Dakota communities, more funds are ready to be delivered — and with their new entry contest, farmers from ND’s rural areas will have a say in exactly where that funding goes.

“Grow Communities is a special program because we work closely with farmers to find and fund nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact in their communities,” said Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell in a press release. “Every year, we hear from farmers and Grow Communities recipients who tell us the dollars are making a difference. Because of this feedback, the Bayer Fund team is excited to help strengthen rural communities through this program.”

ND Farmers are eligible to enroll in the Grow Communities if they are over 21 years old, and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any type of crop.

In order to enter for the chance to direct a donation, enroll in Grow Communities, or learn more about the program and its rules, farmers can visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or call 1-877-267-3332.

The winners of the donation direction will be announced in February of 2023.