North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said President Biden’s decision Tuesday to end the summertime ban on sales of E15 gasoline is a recognition that agriculture and renewable fuels are a key part of the nation’s energy security.

E15 is a mixture of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol, primarily made from corn. Most ethanol blended gasoline is mixed at 10 percent. The higher percentage is banned during summer out of concerns it may add to smog during warmer summer temperatures.

Lawmakers from both parties and ethanol advocates have urged Biden and the EPA to allow year-round sales of E15, calling it a cheaper and readily available domestic alternative to traditional gasoline.

“Today’s decision also provides certainty for ethanol producers and retailers and offers consumers a cheaper homegrown fuel throughout the year,” said Watne. “In the long term, we will continue to push the administration and Congress to eliminate barriers to greater availability of ethanol. Mid-level blends of ethanol, like E30, provide even better efficiency, emissions reduction and octane benefits. We need to make sure consumers have the option to buy higher-level blends.”