ND flu cases more than double from last year

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is reporting a sharp increase in flu activity this year and is reminding North Dakotans it’s not too late to get an influenza vaccine.

So far this flu season, there have been 1,989 laboratory-identified influenza cases reported to the health department, compared to 750 at the same time last year.

Many of the flu cases are among children younger than 10 years of age.

Only 47 percent of North Dakota children 6 months to 4 years of age are currently vaccinated against the flu.

“Everyone six months and older should be vaccinated, regardless of health status,” said Levi Schlosser, influenza surveillance coordinator with the North Dakota Department of Health. “Anyone can get the flu, including healthy individuals, and getting the flu vaccine is the easiest and safest way to protect yourself, as well as your friends and family.”

In addition to the influenza vaccine, you can help protect yourself from contracting the flu by avoiding contact with sick people, washing your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The health department notes people who have not received their influenza vaccine yet this season should get it as soon as possible since it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to provide full protection.

For more information, visit www.ndflu.com.