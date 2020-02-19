ND Game and Fish: ‘Be aware of ice conditions’

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding ice anglers to continue using caution when traveling on frozen waters, even though recent ice conditions may appear safe.

Enforcement Division Operations Supervisor Jackie Lundstrom says last fall’s record wet conditions have resulted in more water than normal moving within or between lakes, causing areas of bad ice, which is intensified near bridges and culverts.

“Furthermore, extreme fluctuations in temperatures have created unstable ice conditions in some parts of the state, and driving or fishing near pressure ridges and culverts should be avoided,” Lundstrom says.

Pressure ridges, cracks and slushy or dark areas are signs of thinner ice. The same goes for ice that forms around partially submerged islands, trees, brush and embankments.

“Simply put,” Lundstrom adds, “anglers need to be aware of the current weather conditions and continue to monitor ice conditions as winter turns to spring.”