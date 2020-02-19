ND Game and Fish: ‘Be aware of ice conditions’

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: NDGF website

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding ice anglers to continue using caution when traveling on frozen waters, even though recent ice conditions may appear safe.

Enforcement Division Operations Supervisor Jackie Lundstrom says last fall’s record wet conditions have resulted in more water than normal moving within or between lakes, causing areas of bad ice, which is intensified near bridges and culverts.

“Furthermore, extreme fluctuations in temperatures have created unstable ice conditions in some parts of the state, and driving or fishing near pressure ridges and culverts should be avoided,” Lundstrom says.

Pressure ridges, cracks and slushy or dark areas are signs of thinner ice. The same goes for ice that forms around partially submerged islands, trees, brush and embankments.

“Simply put,” Lundstrom adds, “anglers need to be aware of the current weather conditions and continue to monitor ice conditions as winter turns to spring.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up"

Big and Loud Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big and Loud Program"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"

Shiloh Christian Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Boys Bball"

St. Mary's Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Bball"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Bike Lanes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Bike Lanes"

Coronavirus in Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Animals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Remarkable Woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Woman"

Fish Kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish Kill"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spill"

Standing Rock Head Start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Head Start"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge