BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2022 deer gun licenses are now available, and while the first wave has ended, more than 5,500 are still up for grabs.

More than 71,000 individuals have already applied for a deer gun license, this year, not including over 13,600 gratis applicants. The 2022 proclamation regarding deer gun licenses allows for 64,200 season licenses to be given out to hunters, distributed through a lottery system.

Here is the list of remaining deer gun licenses that can be gained through the lottery, as well as an explanation of the different types available. Only individuals who do not currently have a license can enter the new lottery.

B License: Any antlerless deer

C License: Antlered Whitetail only

D License: Antlerless Whitetail

F License: Antlerless Mule Deer

UNIT TYPE NUMBER AVAILABLE 2H B 174 3A1 B 948 3A2 B 428 3B2 D 114 3B2 F 117 3D1 D 51 3D2 D 39 3E2 D 137 3F1 B 172 3F1 D 335 3F2 B 1151 3F2 C 301 3F2 D 800 4A D 40 4B D 82 4C D 59 4D D 63 4E D 35 4F D 276 4F F 190

Any applicants who do not already have a license may apply online for the lottery at the Game and Fish Department’s website beginning June 29. The deadline for application is July 13.