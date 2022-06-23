BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2022 deer gun licenses are now available, and while the first wave has ended, more than 5,500 are still up for grabs.

More than 71,000 individuals have already applied for a deer gun license, this year, not including over 13,600 gratis applicants. The 2022 proclamation regarding deer gun licenses allows for 64,200 season licenses to be given out to hunters, distributed through a lottery system.

Here is the list of remaining deer gun licenses that can be gained through the lottery, as well as an explanation of the different types available. Only individuals who do not currently have a license can enter the new lottery.

  • B License: Any antlerless deer
  • C License: Antlered Whitetail only
  • D License: Antlerless Whitetail
  • F License: Antlerless Mule Deer
UNITTYPENUMBER AVAILABLE
2HB174
3A1B948
3A2B428
3B2D114
3B2F117
3D1D51
3D2D39
3E2D137
3F1B172
3F1D335
3F2B1151
3F2C301
3F2D800
4AD40
4BD82
4CD59
4DD63
4ED35
4FD276
4FF190

Any applicants who do not already have a license may apply online for the lottery at the Game and Fish Department’s website beginning June 29. The deadline for application is July 13.