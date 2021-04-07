ND Game and Fish offers $3.6k reward for info on poaching near Keene

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering a $3,600 reward for information on a poaching incident near Keene.

According to the department, two bull elk were shot and left in a field near the intersection of 40th St. NW and 109th Ave. NW, north of the community.

The department estimates thebulls were most likely shot in the afternoon or evening of February 17.

One of the bulls had only its head removed, and one was left intact. No meat was taken off of either animal.

If anyone has any information about the illegal taking of these animals, they are asked to contact the Report All Poachers hotline at 701-328-9921. Individuals can remain anonymous if they chose and are eligible for a reward if a conviction is made based on information they provide.