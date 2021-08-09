ND Game and Fish release 2020 Upland Game report

Wildlife managers say predictions of a poor duck breeding season in North Dakota due to the drought have proven true, and hunters should expect challenging conditions this fall.

But there is some good news.

Numbers for pheasant, grouse and partridge are all up, in a 2020 Upland Game summary from Game and Fish.

According to the report, the overall numbers harvested were up because of a large pheasant breeding population.

Last year, more than 330,000 pheasants were harvested, almost 87,000 grouse and more than 52,000 partridges.

Counties with the highest percentage of pheasants taken were Hettinger, Divide, Bowman, Williams and Morton.

Nearly 20,000 grouse hunters harvested 86,965 sharp-tailed grouse, compared to 14,000 hunters and 34,300 sharptails in 2019.

Counties with the highest percentage of sharptails taken were Mountrail, Burleigh, Sheridan, Stutsman and Morton.

Last year, over 16,700 hunters harvested 52,251 Hungarian partridge. In 2019, nearly 11,900 hunters harvested 32,600 Huns.

Counties with the highest percentage of Hungarian partridge taken were Mountrail, Morton, McLean, Williams and Divide.