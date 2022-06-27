BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding citizens that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas (WMA) is prohibited.

According to the Game and Fish Department, the primary objective of a WMA is to enhance wildlife production, provide hunting and fishing opportunities, and offer the opportunity to engage in other outdoor recreational and educational activities.

Only activities that would not disrupt the intentions of how these areas are managed are encouraged, which means fireworks are out.

In addition, the Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday week, which will allow overnight camping July 5-6 on those WMAs that otherwise have this two-day restriction in place.

A complete list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website.