NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 2022 North Dakota pronghorn hunting season is quickly approaching and applications for a license are due by Wednesday, August 3.

According to the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, applicants can apply online by visiting the ND Game & Fish website.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for 16 and older, and $10 for under 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years old on or before December 31. You must also be a North Dakota resident to be eligible to apply.

Pronghorn Bow season begins on September 2 and runs until September 25. While Gun & Bow season begins on October 7 and ends on October 23.