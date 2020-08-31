ND gas prices rise in August, but remain 46 cents a gallon lower than a year ago

ugust Gas Price Up Slightly; Average Remains at 16-Year Low

Gasoline prices across North Dakota rose 1.5 cents in August, but remain more than 40 cents a gallon lower than they were one year ago.

According to auto club group AAA, the statewide average stands at $2.11 while the national average is $2.23. One year ago, North Dakota motorists were paying $2.57, while nationally the average stood at $2.58.

The average price paid for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota during August was $2.10. Last year the monthly average was $2.63.

The last time the August average was below $2.10 was in 2004, when the average was $1.93.

AAA reports gasoline demand nationwide continues to increase but still remains below last year’s level. At the same time, gasoline supplies remain well above average for this time of year. As the summer travel season comes to a close, AAA says the trend for prices is lower.

You can get more details on AAA gas price data here.

