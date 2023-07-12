NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota geologists are hoping to cash in on more rare earth minerals — particularly a new cache recently discovered in the southwestern part of the state.

These rare earth minerals are not only unique in North Dakota but are some of the most sought-after elements in the entire world.

China announced this week that they are restricting exports of gallium and germanium. Which are critical in almost all advanced electronics like wind turbines, electric motors, and even nuclear weapons.

Now, North Dakota geologists are finding more of these rare minerals beneath the 30-foot-thick rocks of Rhame bed in southern Golden Valley County through Slope, Bowman, Adams, Grant, and Morton counties — a discovery they believe can help the US break free from constant trade with China.

What makes these minerals even more rare is that they come from lignite. Experts say this makes the extraction a venture that is both low-cost and environmentally friendly. As if these rare minerals weren’t already unique enough, geologists for The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources said that some samples are enriched 40 times more than average rare earth minerals.

“North Dakota has an advantage because we have so much lignite,” said North Dakota Geological Survey Geologist, Levi Moxness. “And lignite seems to be higher, to contain higher concentrations of rare earth and some of these other critical minerals. They consider it a strategic liability. So, for North Dakota to play a role in maybe reducing the U.S. reliance on China and some of these other countries, I think that would be a very big deal. And there is a lot of bipartisan support.”

UND and North Dakota are competing with West Virginia University and West Virginia for $120 million in federal funding in order to build a processing facility for these rare earth elements. The global market for these elements is nearly $4 trillion each year.