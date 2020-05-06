Coronavirus
ND groups: COVID-19 shows need for paid family leave program

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Backers of paid family leave for North Dakota workers will again push legislation to establish a program in the state.

The North Dakota Women’s Network and the North Dakota AFL-CIO says the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of its need.

Paid family leave legislation in North Dakota has failed in the Republican-controlled Legislature over the years, including in 2019.

The state’s largest business organization was among the groups that opposed the legislation last year. Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer said many companies already offer paid family leave programs “without any government mandate.” 

