BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state of North Dakota is holding $104 million in unclaimed property and wants to find its owners. The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands noted the amount of abandoned property has been on the rise over the past decade and includes $29 million during the most recent two-year budget cycle.

Unclaimed property can include everything from unpaid life insurance benefits to forgotten bank accounts. When companies can’t locate the owner of the property, it’s submitted to the state. Land Commissioner Jodi Smith says the amount of property returned to owners is growing. The department returned nearly $13 million over the past two years, up from $7 million the previous cycle.