BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health has rolled out a “North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard,” a new information website for the general public.

The site is part of the state’s overall Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan.

“A strong theme that emerged was a need for awareness and education throughout the state related to Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. Data for North Dakota-specific Alzheimer’s and dementia information was not readily accessible to the public,” said Health Department Community Clinical Coordinator Melissa Kainz.

North Dakota has the fourth highest mortality rate for Alzheimer’s disease in the United States (U.S.) at 52.9 per 100,000 North Dakota residents. The rate for the U.S. is 37 per 100,000 residents.

In 2016, according to the dashboard, there were 405 deaths in the state from Alzheimer’s and dementia. In 2020, that number jumped to 505.

Nearly 70 percent of those who have died are women, versus 30 percent for men.

In terms of deaths by county since 2016, Cass leads the list with 395, while Burleigh comes in at #2 with 337 deaths. The other top 10 counties:

Grand Forks: 209 deaths

Stark 126

Ward: 112

Morton: 71

Stutsman: 65

Traill: 58

Barnes: 57

Williams: 54

“This dashboard is the first step in promoting awareness and education to a condition that is consistently within the top five causes of death each year in North Dakota,” said North Dakota State Epidemiologist Tracy Miller.

The North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan was developed in 2021 as a partnership between the NDDoH Division of Health Promotion and the University of North Dakota Center for Rural Health and was finalized in early 2022.

You can access the North Dakota Alzheimer’s and Dementia Data Dashboard, along with details of the state plan and other useful information at https://health.nd.gov/alzheimers-dementia.