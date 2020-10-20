ND health department, local health units experiencing backlog of COVID-19 case investigations

With the rise in COVID-19 testing, processing and case investigations, the North Dakota Department of Health and several local health units are now experiencing a backlog of work.

This afternoon, the state health department posted on its social media accounts, ” Please be advised: NDDoH and local public health units are currently experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, causing a delay in calls. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate and inform any close contacts you’ve had that they should get tested!”

This comes on the same day a record 1,036 COVID-19 positives were reported for October 19, along with active positives in the state hitting 6,032 cases. The state health department processed 5,579 tests on Oct. 19.

If it isn’t a backlog of case investigations, it’s problems with the phone system for one local public health system.

The First District Health Unit today posted on its Facebook page, “Our phone system is experiencing COVID fatigue at this time. We are working on the issues and hope to have it back on track shortly. If you left a message today and have not received a call back within 24 hours, please call back. Thank you for your patience.”