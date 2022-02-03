In the wake of an on-going nursing shortage in the state, the North Dakota Department of Health is offering an Emergency Recruitment Program to encourage people to pursue careers in the nursing field.

The program is aimed at getting workers into skilled nursing facilities as a Temporary Nurse Aide or a Certified Nurse Aide.

The program will run through May 30, or until the approval of 100 applicants — whichever comes first.

The program will provide a $2,000 sign-on payment for individuals who obtain a North Dakota Temporary Nurse Aide (NA) certification for employment in a skilled nursing facility, basic care facility, or assisted living facility.

There are a few conditions.

Applicants will be required to complete six months of employment with a North Dakota skilled nursing facility, basic care facility, or assisted living facility. After the first month of work, the individual will receive 25% ($500) of the recruitment payment. After the six-month employment period, the remaining 75% ($1,500) will be paid. The individual must remain in good standing during the six month recruitment period in order to receive the full $2,000.

For more information, contact the Recruitment Program at the North Dakota Department of Health Monday-Friday, 8am to 5pm, at 701-328-0731 or at nddohdoc@nd.gov.

To begin training to become a Temporary Nurse Aide, visit https://services.ndnar.org/ to get started.