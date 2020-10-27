ND health department offers tips for in-person voting amid COVID-19

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Are you voting in-person this year?

If so, the North Dakota Department of Health has some tips for you on voting in the COVID-19 era.

“If you follow proper precautions, voting can be done with less risk,” says Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger. “The easiest steps are still the most effective, including wearing a face covering, staying home if you’re sick, complying with voluntary quarantine and washing your hands. Also, be sure to maintain a safe distance when waiting to vote.”

Kruger says North Dakotans should also consider other ways to vote, such as early voting if available, or ballot drop-off boxes. Voting alternatives that limit the number of people you encounter or the amount of time you are in contact with others can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention also offers some safety advice to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission at polling locations:

Wash your hands before entering and after leaving the polling location.

While in the polling location, frequently use alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, especially after touching surfaces frequently touched by multiple people, such as door handles, pens, or voting machines.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in lined trash cans. Wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a mask. Children under 2 and anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove the mask without assistance should not wear a mask.

Maintain at least six feet (about 2 arms’ length) of distance from others. It is important to continue social distancing even when you and others are wearing masks.

Vote at off-peak times, such as mid-morning.

For more information on COVID-19, visit health.nd.gov/coronavirus.