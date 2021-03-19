ND Health Department officials to address COVID-19 in ND at 3:30 p.m. briefing

File photo. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

North Dakota Department of Health officials will hold a media briefing at 3:30 p.m., to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell will be the main speaker. Also speaking will be Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger and UND Center for Family Medicine Program Director Jeff Hostetter.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 101,514.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 787 as of March 18. That’s up 14 cases from March 17.

The last time active positives were that low was July 20, 2020, when 769 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,430 and have been declining since then.

One new death was reported. A total of 1,460 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

