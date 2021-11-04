ND health department wants to talk to you about the COVID-19 booster for adults and the child shots

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Companies with at least 100 workers will be required to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave if they have side effects from the shots. That’s according to a Biden administration official who spoke Monday, Nov. 1, about pending vaccine-mandate rules from OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The North Dakota Department of Health is hosting a live virtual Town Hall meeting Friday to fill you in on the details of the COVID-19 booster shots for adults and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved for children ages 5 to 11.

The Food and Drug Administration recently gave its approval to both series of shots and North Dakota health officials have endorsed the FDA recommendations.

Speakers at the Town Hall will include:

Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health Immunization division director

Joan Connell, MD, UND Center for Family Medicine pediatrician,

Avish Nagpal, MD, Sanford Health infectious disease specialist

Grace Njau, North Dakota Department of Health Special Projects and Health Analytics division director

Along with the speakers, Brenton Nesemeier, MS, North Dakota Department of Health Field Services division director will be available to answer questions.

The live online event is set for Friday, November 5, at 1:30 p.m. You can attend the discussion via Microsoft Teams at https://health.nd.gov/covidtownhall.

You are encouraged to participate live in the question and answer discussion, but you can also submit any questions in advance to the North Dakota Department of Health via direct message on the department’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.