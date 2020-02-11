ND Health Department watching 3 people for possible coronavirus

The North Dakota Department of Health says three people in the state are being monitored for possible coronavirus, but have not shown any evidence of the virus at this point.

They are being monitored as a precaution because they have been to China.

“As part of a coordinated approach between federal, state and local partners, we conduct risk assessments on all people who have returned from China and actively monitor them for symptoms of illness,” said Kirby Kruger, director of the NDDoH Division of Disease Control. 

The three are voluntarily practicing social distancing, which means they’re staying away from people other than immediate family members. 

“During this process, the individuals will stay out of public places and will be checked on every day to monitor for illness,” said Kruger. “These individuals are cooperating completely with the state Health Department.”

There have been no cases of coronavirus reported in North Dakota. So far in the United States, 13 people have been reported as infected. No one has died in the United States, but one American has died overseas from the virus in Wuhan, China.

“Monitoring travelers allows us to be quick to prevent spread and contain the disease,” said Kruger. “Our goal is to quickly identify possible cases and take the appropriate public health actions to protect the general public.”

The North Dakota Department of Health has received notifications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding people arriving in North Dakota from China and is actively monitoring these individuals daily.

North Dakotans can reduce their risk of infection by following a few simple suggestions:

  • Do not travel to China.
  • If you have traveled to China, watch for symptoms of a respiratory illness for 14 days after returning. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

If you develop symptoms:

  • Call your health care provider immediately and tell them you have been to China
  • Avoid contact with other people
  • Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel warning for all of China. This means that people should avoid nonessential travel to this province.  The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory warning people not to travel to China.  

