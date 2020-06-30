ND health officials expand visitation for some long-term care patients

Breaking News
Amber Alert issued in eastern Montana for one-year-old Malachai Talley
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are expanding visitation at long-term care facilities to include residents who are showing symptoms of declining health.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the state has allowed people to see patients who are dying.

Officials say the rules have been expanded to include residents showing “documented signs and symptoms of sharp psychosocial or medical decline, which is above and beyond normal parameters.”

Officials say those patients may benefit by social interaction.

The guidelines say those situations should only be allowed on a limited basis, must not be considered routine, and may be granted only after careful consideration by a facility’s clinical team.

