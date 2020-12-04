ND health workers, nursing home residents get vaccine priority

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health care workers and nursing home residents are first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccination when it becomes available.

The North Dakota Health Department says vaccine distribution could begin by mid-month to those priority groups.

Health officials said Friday they do not know yet the vaccination timeline for other critical workers, such as law enforcement, emergency workers and teachers.

Officials say vaccinations for the general public could be available in the spring.