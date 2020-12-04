ND health workers, nursing home residents get vaccine priority

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health care workers and nursing home residents are first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccination when it becomes available.

The North Dakota Health Department says vaccine distribution could begin by mid-month to those priority groups.

Health officials said Friday they do not know yet the vaccination timeline for other critical workers, such as law enforcement, emergency workers and teachers.

Officials say vaccinations for the general public could be available in the spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

preparing for vaccine in ND

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/4

A warm and mostly sunny weekend ahead

FF DEC 4

NDC DEC 4

Williston Xmas Tree

Linton-HMB Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Minot Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

CHI Got Robots

Serology Tests

Police Arrests

Hugs for Holidays

Quarantine Order Change

Driving Range

Heating Assistance

KX Convo: Michelle Tait

Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss