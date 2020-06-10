Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
ND Heritage Center and Museum to re-open June 22 — with some changes

The State Historical Society of North Dakota said Wednesday the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will re-open to the public June 22.

However, there will be some changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as new health and safety protocols.

Following guidelines for buildings on the state capitol grounds, all visitors and staff will be subject to temperature screenings and health questions upon entering the building.

Only the east visitor entrance will be open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

The main museum exhibits are open, but certain touchable exhibit items, touch screens, and The Treehouse exhibit will be unavailable until further notice.

No tours are available.

Access to special archaeology and museum collections areas and the State Archives reading room is by appointment only.

The State Museum and the James River Café will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The State Archives will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and on the second Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The latest updates to health protocols, hours and appointment information are available at history.nd.gov/covid-19.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota manages 57 historic sites and museums open to the public.

