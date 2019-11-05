ND Highway 1 at ND-SD border temporarily closed

State News

The North Dakota Department of Transportation, along with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, has closed ND Highway 1 at the intersection of ND 1 and ND 11 to the North Dakota-South Dakota border due to water over the road.

Only local traffic will be able to access the highway from the closure point to the South Dakota border.

Officials expect the closure to last two to three weeks until the James River recedes.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation urges motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions.

For updated road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Information Map at www.dot.nd.gov.

