ND Highway Patrol: Stay off secondary roads in effort to bypass closed I-94, I-29

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging motorists to stay off secondary roads and to be patient for the reopening of I-29 and I-94.

The highway patrol reports several motorists are using uncleared secondary roads for travel, which has resulted in crews being pulled from focusing on clearing the interstates to rescuing drivers getting stuck on the secondary roads.

Ongoing blizzard conditions combined with snow-packed, icy roads in the eastern part of North Dakota has led to hazardous travel conditions on all roads in the affected area.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Department of Transportation will reopen I-29 south of Grand Forks and I-94 between Bismarck and Fargo as soon as weather allows and roads are cleared.

State authorities are asking people to stay put and not drive until travel restrictions are lifted.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions website shows regularly updated travel conditions on all North Dakota roads. You can also view road cameras to see the actual conditions on state and interstate roads.