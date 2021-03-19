ND House cool to bill seen as helping Sen. John Hoeven’s bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota House leaders have signaled a reluctance to fully support a state Senate bill that aims to funnel $10 million to a troubled intermodal rail facility.

The measure is increasingly is being criticized as a bailout for some banks, including one partially owned by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

The Republican said Friday that he did not know about the bill until The Associated Press asked about it. Hoeven says he has stayed out of discussions about it.

Supporters believe the Minot facility will reduce shipping costs and increase markets for the state’s commodities.

Critics say the funding is a waste of taxpayer money.

More Local News