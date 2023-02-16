(KXNET) — On Thursday afternoon, North Dakota lawmakers overwhelmingly agreed they don’t want to see a repeat of what happened when former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem’s emails were deleted after he passed away.

Representative Cory Mock wrote House Bill 1528, which requires state agencies to keep for at least two years, the information contained on computer software, as well as e-mails and personal files stored by everyone who worked as a supervisor.

The bill also states any supervisor should report any potential problems to human resources or to the state auditor’s office. Twelve state lawmakers signed the bill.

“None of us can go back in time and change how we kept records,” Representative Ben Koppelman said on the House floor. “Many of us thought the records that were lost should have been kept. But this is what we can do going forward. We can ensure this doesn’t happen again, and if it does happen again, where records were destroyed, there are some consequences for doing so.”

House Bill 1528 passed unanimously on Thursday.

The bill also directs state agencies to put accounts on hold for any supervisor who is fired, placed on leave, resigns without notice, or dies while in office