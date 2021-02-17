ND House rejects bill charging abortion provider with murder

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has killed a bill that would have allowed someone performing an abortion to be charged with murder.

The Republican-led chamber voted 22-77 to defeat adopting the legislation that would have carried a life sentence.

The bill also sought to make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to help women get abortions, including by giving them rides to abortion clinics.

Representatives voted on that portion of the bill separately and defeated it 6-86.

The bill never had the support of Republican leaders and abortion-rights groups promised a legal challenge if it passed.

