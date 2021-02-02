ND House to consider raising state gas tax another 6 cents a gallon

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are considering adding another 6 cents to the state’s 23-cent a-gallon gas tax, which hasn’t been raised since 2005.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee has endorsed the hike to help pay for improvements to roads and bridges.

A higher fuels tax is expected to bring in tens of millions of dollars more annually, with the bulk going to a state highway fund.

The bill also more than doubles the road user fee for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers. The electric vehicle fee would jump from $120 to $250 annually. The hybrid fee would increase from $50 to $150 and the fee for electric motorcycles would increase from $20 to $100.

