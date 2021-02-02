ND House to consider raising state gas tax another 6 cents a gallon

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are considering adding another 6 cents to the state’s 23-cent a-gallon gas tax, which hasn’t been raised since 2005.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee has endorsed the hike to help pay for improvements to roads and bridges.

A higher fuels tax is expected to bring in tens of millions of dollars more annually, with the bulk going to a state highway fund.

The bill also more than doubles the road user fee for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers. The electric vehicle fee would jump from $120 to $250 annually. The hybrid fee would increase from $50 to $150 and the fee for electric motorcycles would increase from $20 to $100.