ND House to weigh options on lawmaker accused of harassment

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Rep. Luke Simons, who has been asked to resign by Republican leadership following reports he threatened and sexually harassed women at the state Capitol, says the allegations are inaccurate and have been “totally misconstrued and taken out of context.”

A 14-page document compiled by the nonpartisan Legislative Council includes allegations that Simons had made “advances” toward female staffers and interns, commented on their appearances and tried to give one staffer a shoulder massage.

House Republican leaders have said lawmakers will weigh all the information and options, including expulsion, when the Legislature reconvenes Wednesday.

