Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND Human Services to issue extra SNAP benefits for March and April

State News

If you use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, North Dakota may have some good news for you.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services will be issuing extra SNAP benefits for March and April to qualifying SNAP households in the state.

The extra benefits will ensure that all SNAP households receive the maximum SNAP benefit for March and April.  The department will provide extra benefits only to those households that did not receive the maximum benefit amount in March and April due to earned income.

The state says the temporary change will benefit about 14,500 North Dakota SNAP households that had earned income and did not receive a maximum benefit.

The extra March benefits will be issued to qualifying SNAP households on April 9 and be available on their EBT cards on April 10.

The extra April benefits will be available on qualifying SNAP households’ EBT cards on April 21.

The maximum benefit is $355 for a two-person household, and $509 for a three-person household.  A brochure describing the program and listing all maximum SNAP benefit amounts by household size is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/docs/dn-1375.pdf.

North Dakotans who are having problems paying for food are encouraged to apply for SNAP online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/application.html or by contacting their local human service zone office, formerly known as a county social service office.

SNAP benefits are issued on electronic benefit cards called EBT cards and can only be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other qualified USDA FNS retailers, including participating farmers markets.

In February, the federally-funded program assisted about 22,910 low-income North Dakota households with their nutritional needs. On average, the monthly SNAP benefit per household was $242.

For more information about resources for individuals and families and the department’s response to COVID-19, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/index.html.

