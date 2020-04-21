ND Industrial Commission meeting to discuss options in wake of oil price collapse

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has called an emergency meeting to discuss ways to aid the state’s oil producers that are wracked by falling oil prices due to meager demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The three-member, all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Burgum will discuss options Tuesday.

The Republican governor has said one option is to consider classifying oil and natural gas produced at a loss a “waste.” By doing so, producers would not be penalized under state rules for cutting production.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude that would be delivered in May fell to historic lows Monday.