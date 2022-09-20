NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which is meant to encourage people to register to vote ahead of election day.

However, in North Dakota residents are not required to be registered in order to vote.

North Dakota used to require voters to be registered, but that was abolished in 1951.

The only city in the state where voters have to complete registration to vote in city elections is Medora.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says so far, the system has been working well.

“Even though we don’t have voter registration, every state requires some type of identification even to register. This just eliminates that particular step. It has worked very well since 1951. And we think that it provides all the security in terms of the election process,” said Al Jaeger, the (R) North Dakota Secretary of State.

Jaeger says if you have any questions about voting ahead of the November election, head to the Secretary of State’s Election Divisions website.