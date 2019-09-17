ND lawmaker: It’s time to allow guns on state capitol grounds

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
STINGER_IMAGE__POLITICS_ND_CAPITOL_1557019862702.png

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker says he will aim to ensure firearms are legal on the state Capitol grounds after a pro-gun rally he hosted there drew some supporters who were probably packing heat.

Bismarck Republican Rep. Rick Becker says he will introduce legislation to change the policy when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021.

Dozens attended the “Shall Not Be Infringed Rally” Sunday on the steps of the Capitol to support gun rights.

Becker says he learned a day prior to the rally of a no-gun policy at the Capitol grounds and warned followers on Facebook of it.

Still, Becker believed some supporters at the rally were armed.

North Dakota has had a policy against carrying firearms on the state Capitol grounds since 1989.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19"

Doug Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Schirado"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Crash Involving Mandan Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Involving Mandan Officer"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Haunted History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted History"

Downstream Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downstream Flooding"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss