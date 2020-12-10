ND lawmaker, staff test positive for COVID-19 after organizational session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate’s top budget writer is among several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 following the Legislature’s three-day organizational session at the state Capitol last week.

Grand Forks Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg confirmed his diagnosis on Thursday.

Three employees of the Legislature’s 32-person nonpartisan research agency also have tested positive.

North Dakota health officials on Thursday confirmed 575 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 additional deaths.

