ND marijuana legalization group now aiming for Nov. ballot

A group seeking to amend North Dakota’s Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana is now aiming for the November ballot.
Petitions with enough qualified signatures would have been due Monday at the secretary of state’s office for the measure to be part of the June statewide primary. But an organizer tells The Bismarck Tribune the ND for Freedom of Cannabis Act group is still collecting signatures and is now aiming for the Nov. 3 general election.
She says the group initially was aiming for the June primary to “avoid any confusion” with a similar measure to legalize marijuana potentially being on the same ballot.