ND marijuana legalization group now aiming for Nov. ballot

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

A group seeking to amend North Dakota’s Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana is now aiming for the November ballot.

Petitions with enough qualified signatures would have been due Monday at the secretary of state’s office for the measure to be part of the June statewide primary. But an organizer tells The Bismarck Tribune the ND for Freedom of Cannabis Act group is still collecting signatures and is now aiming for the Nov. 3 general election.

She says the group initially was aiming for the June primary to “avoid any confusion” with a similar measure to legalize marijuana potentially being on the same ballot.

