ND Medicaid fraud unit prosecutes first case in Pembina County

State News

North Dakota’s new Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has filed charges in its first case since the group was formed by the Legislature in 2019.

In January, the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) regarding an ongoing investigation into alleged theft of narcotics at a long-term care facility.

The MFCU investigated and filed felony charges in Pembina County District Court against Charlotte Kay Reilly, 32, of Crystal, for theft of prescription medication and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from alleged acts committed in 2017, when Reilly was a licensed practical nurse at Borg Pioneer Memorial Home in Pembina County. Reilly was responsible for administering prescribed narcotic pain medications to the residents in her care.

She was accused of diverting prescription pain medication that was intended for residents and substituting patient pain medication with over the counter medications.

Reilly is charged with eleven Class C felony offenses, for which the penalty of each is up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both, and one Class B misdemeanor offense.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is responsible for investigating allegations of Medicaid fraud in North Dakota, ranging from medical professionals charging Medicaid for services not provided to diversion of medications and patient abuse at facilities receiving Medicaid funds.

It is a division of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

