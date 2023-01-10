NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Congress passed legislation that will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement on April 1.

For the last three years, there was a pause on eligibility renewals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services is urging North Dakota Medicaid members to update their contact information so they can receive important new information in the coming months.

Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.

In December of last year, the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law.

It requires states to initiate Medicaid eligibility renewals for people whose coverage was extended temporarily due to the COVID-19 crisis.

This April, the human service zones office will begin to review eligibility for around 130,000 North Dakotans that are enrolled in Medicaid and the Medicaid expansion program.

This process is estimated to take about 14 months to complete.