ND motor vehicle fatalities running higher than last two years so far

Statewide motor vehicle fatalities so far this year are trending higher than in the previous two years.
That’s according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, which reports since January 1, 26 people have died on state roadways.
This compares with 9 fatalities during the same period in 2020 and 22 fatalities during the same period in 2019.
Transportation department officials note preventable behavior such as not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence, speeding and lane departure are primary contributors to motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota.
Of the 100 fatalities reported in 2020:
- 42 were not wearing seat belts, an increase of 24% from 2019.
- 39 were alcohol-related, a decrease of 13% from 2019.
- 25 were speed-related, an increase of 4% from 2019.
- 60 were lane departure-related, an increase of 11% from 2019.
- 17 were motorcyclists, an increase from 11 in 2019.
- 8 were pedestrians, an increase from 5 in 2019.