ND motor vehicle fatalities running higher than last two years so far

Statewide motor vehicle fatalities so far this year are trending higher than in the previous two years.

That’s according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, which reports since January 1, 26 people have died on state roadways.

This compares with 9 fatalities during the same period in 2020 and 22 fatalities during the same period in 2019.

Transportation department officials note preventable behavior such as not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence, speeding and lane departure are primary contributors to motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota.

Of the 100 fatalities reported in 2020: