ND mule deer numbers are strong, but concerns about the drought persist

(AP) — An annual spring survey shows that the mule deer population is thriving in western North Dakota, but state wildlife officials are concerned about how the animals will do with prolonged drought conditions.

Game and Fish Department biologists counted about 2,600 mule deer in about 300 square miles during this year’s survey.

Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said he’s encouraged by the survey numbers. But, Stillings says he’s concerned that mule deer are beginning the summer with poor rangeland conditions due to the extreme drought across the western part of the state, which could negatively affect fawn survival.