ND one of the most charitable states in the nation

North Dakota ranks 7th in the nation when it comes to charitable giving.

That’s according to a new data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

The company determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.

When all the data was analyzed, North Dakota ranked in the top 10.

North Dakota is also #1 when it comes to the highest percentage of the state population collecting and distributing food, but 29th in charitable giving.

Minnesota takes the top spot as the most charitable state in the nation.

Arizona earns the distinction as the least charitable giving state.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.