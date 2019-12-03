ND one of the most charitable states in the nation

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. For millennials who are passionate about contributing to the greater good, there are ways to prioritize charitable giving and make the greatest impact on issues they care about (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

North Dakota ranks 7th in the nation when it comes to charitable giving.

That’s according to a new data survey by personal financial website WalletHub.

The company determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.

When all the data was analyzed, North Dakota ranked in the top 10.

North Dakota is also #1 when it comes to the highest percentage of the state population collecting and distributing food, but 29th in charitable giving.

Minnesota takes the top spot as the most charitable state in the nation.

Arizona earns the distinction as the least charitable giving state.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Fisher Industries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fisher Industries"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Sober Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Sober Home"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge