ND paddlefish snagging harvest season canceled due to COVID-19

FILE – In this May 9, 2006 file photo, Bruce LeCoste, of Estevan, Saskatchewan, scores as he tries his hand at catch-and-release paddlefish snagging at the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers near Williston, N.D. Anglers are heading to muddy riverbanks in northwest North Dakota as this year’s paddlefish season officially opened Thursday, May 1, 2014. North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries division chief Greg Power says high water levels in the state’s rivers this year may help extend the season by making it more difficult to catch the ancient paddlefish. (AP Photo/Williston Herald, Earle Dodd, File)

North Dakota Game and Fish is canceling the upcoming paddlefish snagging harvest season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there remains the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season May 15-21, which is two weeks later than the normal opening day.

Fisheries chief Greg Power said safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff are a major concern.

“Paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area, and often participate in snagging while shoulder to shoulder,” Power said. “There is no realistic way to maintain proper separation.”

Game and Fish is allowing for the possibility of a one-week, snag-and-release season, Power said, because data strongly suggests considerably fewer snaggers will participate.

“The snag-and-release season is considered acceptable as a lower-risk activity for those avid snaggers who just want some time outdoors, usually by themselves,” Power said.

If there is a snag-and-release season, anglers would only need a fishing license. A paddlefish tag would not be required.

The Northstar Caviar fish cleaning, egg processing and boat shuttle operation will not be open this year.