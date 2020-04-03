Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ND paddlefish snagging harvest season canceled due to COVID-19

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 9, 2006 file photo, Bruce LeCoste, of Estevan, Saskatchewan, scores as he tries his hand at catch-and-release paddlefish snagging at the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers near Williston, N.D. Anglers are heading to muddy riverbanks in northwest North Dakota as this year’s paddlefish season officially opened Thursday, May 1, 2014. North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries division chief Greg Power says high water levels in the state’s rivers this year may help extend the season by making it more difficult to catch the ancient paddlefish. (AP Photo/Williston Herald, Earle Dodd, File)

North Dakota Game and Fish is canceling the upcoming paddlefish snagging harvest season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there remains the possibility of a one-week snag-and-release season May 15-21, which is two weeks later than the normal opening day.

Fisheries chief Greg Power said safety of snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff are a major concern.

“Paddlefish snaggers concentrate in large numbers in a small area, and often participate in snagging while shoulder to shoulder,” Power said. “There is no realistic way to maintain proper separation.”

Game and Fish is allowing for the possibility of a one-week, snag-and-release season, Power said, because data strongly suggests considerably fewer snaggers will participate.

“The snag-and-release season is considered acceptable as a lower-risk activity for those avid snaggers who just want some time outdoors, usually by themselves,” Power said.

If there is a snag-and-release season, anglers would only need a fishing license. A paddlefish tag would not be required.

The Northstar Caviar fish cleaning, egg processing and boat shuttle operation will not be open this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge