ND pre-election ballots cast so far exceed total votes in June primary

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
voting_booth_mgn_640x360_80607B00-PSGTA_1536616882305.jpg

File photo.

Early in-person, mail-in and absentee ballots cast so far in North Dakota in the November 3 General Election have exceeded the total votes cast in the June 9 Primary Election.

As of Friday morning, 222,363 ballots have been received by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. That is more than the 160,114 total votes cast in the June Primary.

In fact, the total number of early ballots received so far have exceeded the total vote in every North Dakota Primary Election going back to 2000, according to data at the Secretary of State’s website.

The 222,363 early ballots received so far represent two-thirds of the total vote in the 2018 November General Election (330,598) and just under two-thirds of the vote in the November 2016 General Election (349,945).

You can track the early voting numbers at the Secretary of State’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss