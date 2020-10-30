ND pre-election ballots cast so far exceed total votes in June primary

Early in-person, mail-in and absentee ballots cast so far in North Dakota in the November 3 General Election have exceeded the total votes cast in the June 9 Primary Election.

As of Friday morning, 222,363 ballots have been received by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. That is more than the 160,114 total votes cast in the June Primary.

In fact, the total number of early ballots received so far have exceeded the total vote in every North Dakota Primary Election going back to 2000, according to data at the Secretary of State’s website.

The 222,363 early ballots received so far represent two-thirds of the total vote in the 2018 November General Election (330,598) and just under two-thirds of the vote in the November 2016 General Election (349,945).

