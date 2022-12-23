NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As drivers get on their merry way to their holiday destinations over the next few days, it’s important to be aware that North Dakota is ranked as the second deadliest state for driving during Christmas weekend.

Alcohol and weather play a big role in the dangers of driving on our roads.

Both alcohol and speeding are more common in deadly crashes during the Christmas holiday than throughout the year.

More than 3,000 people were killed in fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday period from 2011 through 2020.

The most common victims were males between the ages of 16 and 25.

Please be sure to buckle up, and drive safely over this holiday season.

You can track weather and road conditions on our KX Storm team app.