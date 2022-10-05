BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Changes in home prices and upkeep fees have made many people consider moving or selling their houses. But here in North Dakota, it seems that there’s no place like home… current home, at least.

A study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com identified Google Trends data of search terms used by people interested in moving, which were then combined to give each state a total search score.

STATE RANK TOTAL SEARCH SCORE Hawaii 1 409 Alaska 2 415 Illinois 3 436 Wisconsin 4 439 New Mexico 5 440 Montana 6 441 North Dakota 7 442 New York 8 443 California 9 450 Nebraska 10 456 List of states least interested in moving, according to study.

In contrast, South and North Carolina were ranked the first and second highest states most interested in moving, with high search levels for terms such as ‘sell house’, ‘move home’, and ‘move house’.

STATE RANK TOTAL SEARCH SCORE South Carolina 1 522 North Carolina 2 521 Arkansas 3 518 Georgia 4 517 Alabama 5 514 Delaware 6 512 Texas 7 510 Ohio 8 509 Kentucky 9 505 Indiana 10 504 List of states most interested in moving, according to study.

In a press release, a spokesperson from Texas Real Estate Source noted that “This year, we’ve seen fluctuations in house prices across America, which can easily lead to many thinking about relocating, downsizing, or moving home. This study provides interesting insight into which states are the most eager to move this year, and as house prices continue to shift, it will be interesting to see if these searches translate into sales.”