BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Changes in home prices and upkeep fees have made many people consider moving or selling their houses. But here in North Dakota, it seems that there’s no place like home… current home, at least.

A study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com identified Google Trends data of search terms used by people interested in moving, which were then combined to give each state a total search score.

STATERANKTOTAL SEARCH SCORE
Hawaii1409
Alaska2415
Illinois3436
Wisconsin4439
New Mexico5440
Montana6441
North Dakota7442
New York8443
California9450
Nebraska10456
List of states least interested in moving, according to study.

In contrast, South and North Carolina were ranked the first and second highest states most interested in moving, with high search levels for terms such as ‘sell house’, ‘move home’, and ‘move house’.

STATERANKTOTAL SEARCH SCORE
South Carolina1522
North Carolina2521
Arkansas3518
Georgia4517
Alabama5514
Delaware6512
Texas7510
Ohio8509
Kentucky9505
Indiana10504
List of states most interested in moving, according to study.

In a press release, a spokesperson from Texas Real Estate Source noted that “This year, we’ve seen fluctuations in house prices across America, which can easily lead to many thinking about relocating, downsizing, or moving home. This study provides interesting insight into which states are the most eager to move this year, and as house prices continue to shift, it will be interesting to see if these searches translate into sales.”