ND ranks as third best state in which to start a farm or ranch

It may seem rather obvious to most people around here, but North Dakota ranks as the third best state in the nation in which to start a farm or ranch.

Perhaps the only surprise in this data survey is that we’re not #2 or #1.

National lawn care service LawnStarter evaluated farming and ranching across 42 key metrics such as infrastructure, farm viability, climate and other factors key to agriculture and cattle.

North Dakota scores some high marks for having conditions that can help farms and ranches thrive, along with one of the lowest average per-acre cost of farmland and one of the highest average per-farm incomes..

But other states appear to rank higher is areas such as farm and ranch infrastructure, climate, available farm and ranch personnel and overall costs of operations.

Montana comes in at the top spot in the ranking, followed by Kansas and then North Dakota.

South Dakota ranks 6th.

You can read the complete data survey as well as view the methodology used in the rankings here.