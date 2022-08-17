(KXNET) — When it comes to community colleges, North Dakota ranks among the top 10 states with the best community college systems.

That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub. To create its rankings, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

When the digital dust had settled, North Dakota came in at #9 on the top 10 list of best community college systems in the nation.

The top 10 list:

Connecticut Maryland New Mexico Washington Hawaii Wisconsin Minnesota Wyoming North Dakota Oregon

North Dakota is also represented on a WalletHub survey of top community colleges in the nation.

Out of more than 650 schools that were ranked, North Dakota occupies three spots:

73: North Dakota State College of Science

114: Lake Region State College

347: Dakota College at Bottineau

These institutions were ranked on factors such as the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

You can read the complete report on best community college systems here.

You can also read the complete report on the best community colleges here.