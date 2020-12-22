ND resumes contact tracing calls instead of having COVID-19-positive people do it themselves

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

As of Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has resumed making contact tracing calls for all individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracers notify people who have been within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 so they can quarantine. The key factor is if someone was 6 feet or closer to a COVID-positive person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.

In October, as COVID-19 cases surged, the health department asked individuals to do their own contact tracing so department workers could focus on the growing number of positive cases.

With active cases decreasing, the health department is once again in a position to handle contact tracing notifications.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ATW: Class A Basketball Preview

ATW: Class B Basketball Preview

ATW: Rapid Testing in Sports

ATW: Injury Rehab for High School Athletes

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Monday, December 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BIS Gets Rapid Testing

Stimulus Checks

Lions Delivering Meals

Disinfecting Guns

TMCC Donation

Chick-fil-A

Game Causes Alarm

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

Wilton-Wing basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories