ND resumes contact tracing calls instead of having COVID-19-positive people do it themselves

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

As of Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has resumed making contact tracing calls for all individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracers notify people who have been within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 so they can quarantine. The key factor is if someone was 6 feet or closer to a COVID-positive person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.

In October, as COVID-19 cases surged, the health department asked individuals to do their own contact tracing so department workers could focus on the growing number of positive cases.

With active cases decreasing, the health department is once again in a position to handle contact tracing notifications.